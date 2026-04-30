Palace denies hiding info about Zaldy Co's status

According to Castro, Fontanel confirmed awareness that Co is considered a fugitive and must face accountability, but emphasized that she was not authorized to release further details regarding his status.

“Naintindihan po ni French Ambassador at sabi po niya na naiintindihan niya at alam niya na pugante, a fugitive itong si Mr. Zaldy Co at kinakailangan na may harapin na accountability. But as far as she is concerned, she stated that she cannot provide any information unless she is authorized to say something about it,” Castro said, adding that the Philippine government “is not hiding anything” despite speculation suggesting otherwise.

“Wala pong tinatago ang gobyerno. Sa mga nagsasabi na malamang na may tinatago ang gobyerno na mga impormasyon, wala po (The government is not hiding anything. To those saying that the government is likely concealing information, that is not true).”

The Czech envoy, meanwhile, confirmed only that Co had been detained by Czech authorities due to invalid travel documents.

However, she declined to provide additional information, citing restrictions under international, European, and domestic laws.

Castro said the President also requested further details from the Czech side, including updates on Co’s detention and possible movements, but these were not disclosed.

Beyond the confirmation of detention, Castro said no additional information was provided

She further noted that the Czech government also cited legal limitations, particularly in cases that may involve asylum procedures.

The Palace maintained that the lack of further information should not be interpreted as secrecy on the part of the Philippine government, but rather as compliance with legal processes and the discretion of foreign jurisdictions handling the case.