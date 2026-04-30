Palace backs military, mum on NBI probe linking VP’s security detail

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Palace is not in a position to interfere with the ongoing probe and emphasized confidence in the military establishment.

“Sa mga aktibong miyembro po ng AFP, ang tiwala po ng Pangulo ay buong-buo (The President fully trusts the active members of the AFP),” Castro said in a briefing.

She also urged restraint in discussing operational details of the investigation.

“Hayaan na lamang po natin silang magtrabaho dahil baka po hindi kinakailangan i-detalye kung ano po ang kanilang in-operate (Let them work, maybe because there’s no need provide full details on their operations),” she added.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier disclosed that they already have persons of interest under surveillance in connection to Duterte’s controversial remarks about an alleged assassination plot against the President and his family.

In a statement Thursday, the AFP has reiterated that it “remains a professional, disciplined, and non-partisan institution” firmly committed to its constitutional mandate and the established chain of command.

The military likewise stressed that its personnel continue to uphold the highest standards of service and integrity, underscoring that the organization is focused on fulfilling its duty to protect the state and serve the Filipino people without political bias.

The AFP also appealed to the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging in or spreading speculation, particularly when it involves members of the armed forces, unless such claims are supported by verified facts and the results of proper investigation.

“Such allegations do not reflect the values, professionalism, and character of members of the military service,” it noted.

On the other hand, Castro declined to weigh in on the House committee’s finding of probable cause in the impeachment complaint against Duterte, saying it is now in Congress’s hands.

“Trabaho po iyan ng Kongreso… nakita naman nila sa kanilang hearings ang mga ebidensiya, kaya ang kanilang desisyon ay batay sa kanilang nasaksihan,” Castro said.