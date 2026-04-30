MMDA: Number coding suspended on Labor Day

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the expanded number coding scheme will be suspended on Thursday, 1 May, in observance of Labor Day.
In an advisory, the MMDA said the suspension is automatically implemented during regular and special non-working holidays.
“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng expanded number coding scheme bukas, Mayo 1, 2026, isang regular holiday, bilang paggunita sa Araw ng Paggawa,” the advisory stated.
All vehicles will be allowed to travel on major thoroughfares within Metro Manila, providing relief for motorists during the holiday and long weekend period.
The MMDA reminded the public to plan their trips ahead to avoid inconvenience and to remain cautious while on the road, especially amid expected increases in private vehicle travel during the holiday.
“Planuhing mabuti ang inyong biyahe upang maiwasan ang anumang aberya. Mag-ingat sa inyong pagmamaneho,” the agency added.