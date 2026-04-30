Metro Manila mom secures future

“Maaga akong nagising… sabi ko, ‘Ito na, ito na.’ Napakita ko agad sa husband ko,” she said. “Hindi ko na poproblemahin yung bills ko and amortization.”

Despite the life-changing amount, Hope said her priorities remain grounded.

She plans to settle debts, ensure long-term financial security for her family, and give back to her community.

Hope, who manages a small business while caring for her household, said the experience reinforced the importance of discipline and financial awareness.

“Alam ko kung kailan dapat huminto… Huwag ka maglaro kung uutangin mo lang,” she said.

The payout was completed in Clark, Pampanga, with representatives from regulators and partner institutions present.

Hope described the process as smooth and reassuring, adding that the experience strengthened her confidence in formal systems.

More than the money, she said the windfall represents a foundation for a more stable and secure future.