Marcos inaugurates P1.1-B Leyte irrigation dam

The Department of Agriculture in Eastern Visayas said the project marks a major milestone for rice farmers, calling it a “transformative shift” for thousands of beneficiaries.

Implemented by the National Irrigation Administration, the dam has a reservoir capacity of 9.01 million cubic meters and is expected to irrigate 2,750 hectares of farmland, benefiting 1,821 farmers.

The project was first proposed in 2009 as a climate mitigation measure aimed at supporting farmers who rely heavily on rainfall and are vulnerable to prolonged dry spells.

“With the activation of the HSRIP, these farmlands will soon be transformed by reliable irrigation, ensuring better harvests and creating stronger, more resilient communities,” the DA regional office said.

Aside from irrigation, local officials are eyeing the dam as a potential eco-tourism site, with plans to develop nature-based activities and educational tours around the reservoir.