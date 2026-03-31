SM Supermalls unveils new dining lineup

Food choices often reflect personality — from adventurous diners eager to try the newest concepts to traditionalists who prefer timeless flavors, comfort-seekers who crave familiarity, and social diners who value shared experiences.
At SM Supermalls, a wave of new dining establishments across Metro Manila is offering a diverse mix of flavors and concepts designed to cater to every type of foodie, providing fresh reasons for mallgoers to explore their favorite destinations.
Among the newest offerings is Mo-Mo Paradise, which has opened its first Philippine branch at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall. The restaurant is known for its all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu and sukiyaki experience.
Madrid-based San Ginés is also set to debut at SM Podium, bringing its signature churros con chocolate to the local market.
Meanwhile, South Korean chain BHC Chicken has opened its first Philippine outlet at SM North EDSA, offering its signature crispy and flavor-packed fried chicken.
For those who prefer tried-and-tested dishes, Mak’s Noodle has launched its first Philippine branch at SM Megamall, serving its well-known wonton noodle dishes.
Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan has also opened a new branch at SM Southmall, bringing its globally recognized dim sum offerings to southern Metro Manila.
Group dining options are also expanding, with Japanese barbecue chain Yakiniku King set to open at SM North EDSA, offering an unlimited grill experience ideal for gatherings.
Another upcoming concept, Kaokee, is slated to open at SM Podium, promising a communal dining atmosphere centered on shared meals.
For dessert and coffee lovers, Italian chocolatier Venchi is preparing to open at SM Mall of Asia, offering premium chocolates and gelato.
Coffee brand Bacha Coffee is also set to debut at the same mall, introducing its specialty Arabica blends.
Meanwhile, matcha-focused café Super Matcha has opened at SM Megamall, offering visually striking drinks that appeal to both taste and aesthetics.
With these new openings, SM Supermalls continues to expand its dining portfolio, blending international brands with diverse culinary experiences aimed at meeting evolving consumer preferences.