SM Supermalls unveils new dining lineup

Among the newest offerings is Mo-Mo Paradise, which has opened its first Philippine branch at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall. The restaurant is known for its all-you-can-eat shabu-shabu and sukiyaki experience.

Madrid-based San Ginés is also set to debut at SM Podium, bringing its signature churros con chocolate to the local market.

Meanwhile, South Korean chain BHC Chicken has opened its first Philippine outlet at SM North EDSA, offering its signature crispy and flavor-packed fried chicken.

For those who prefer tried-and-tested dishes, Mak’s Noodle has launched its first Philippine branch at SM Megamall, serving its well-known wonton noodle dishes.

Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan has also opened a new branch at SM Southmall, bringing its globally recognized dim sum offerings to southern Metro Manila.

Group dining options are also expanding, with Japanese barbecue chain Yakiniku King set to open at SM North EDSA, offering an unlimited grill experience ideal for gatherings.