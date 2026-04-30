Korean star flaunts might in URCC bout

“Great win. I focused on my counters and I’m happy to get the victory,” Seo said, adding that he is setting his sights on a bigger challenge.

“I want to challenge one of the country’s best heavyweights, Sugar ‘The Mammoth’ Estroso. I will train hard for that.”

URCC president Alvin Aguilar lauded the Korean’s performance, noting that the victory puts Seo on a collision course with Estroso for the heavyweight throne.

“It was a hell of a fight. We’re thankful to all the fighters who put up quality performances,” Aguilar said.