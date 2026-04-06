Magnificent Magnifico: Magsayo mauls McCrory, declares he’s No. 1

Referee Robert Hoyle acknowledged the wish of McCrory’s corner to pull the plug as it was getting easier and easier for Magsayo to connect his best punches.

McCrory, who was struck with a total of three wicked rights late in the fourth canto, protested the decision of his corner to stop the fight.

But it was crystal clear that not doing so could pose potential dangers for the outgunned New York-based southpaw, who entered the bout as a heavy underdog.

Magsayo, the massive favorite, did a somersault after the third man on the ring put a screeching halt to the one-sided contest, sending the boisterous pro-Magsayo gallery in a celebratory mood.

“Big difference (now that I am fighting at lightweight),” said Magsayo, who fought his biggest fights at featherweight (126 pounds) and super-feather (130 pounds) prior to his decision to make inroads at 135.

“I feel strong and powerful. This is my weight,” said the 30-year-old who is originally from Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Magsayo was in control of the match right from the start with McCrory failing to give his fancied foe even a nary of trouble.

Though the 33-year-old McCrory suffered a stoppage loss, he didn’t go down even after eating Magsayo’s hellacious rights.

Magsayo was so pumped up and energized that he declared that he is the division’s top dog.

“I know there are lots of good fighters at lightweight. But I am the best,” he added.