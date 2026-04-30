Joy Barcoma’s breakthrough: From host to honoree at the VP Choice Awards

“I’ve hosted the VP Choice Awards for 4 years and witnessed so many artists, creatives, and changemakers get recognized on that stage.”

For years, she stood onstage celebrating the achievements of others. Now, she finds herself among those being honored—marking a shift that reflects her growing presence in the digital and entertainment landscape.

Her journey has been steadily gaining momentum. Just last year, she reached another milestone by becoming a standout cover personality.

“Last year, I became the first-ever maiden cover of Pipol Magazine. And now, I’m officially an awardee of the Village Pipol Choice Awards.”

From pageant titleholder to digital personality, Barcoma continues to expand her influence, connecting with audiences through authenticity and advocacy-driven content. Her win underscores the power of consistency and the evolving role of beauty queens in today’s social media-driven space.

Still taking it all in, Barcoma expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people who made the recognition possible.

“Grateful, kilig, and still processing. Maraming salamat at taos-pusong pagmamahal sa mga nakshie ko na bumoto. Thank you, Village Pipol! Thank you, Lord, for this career breakthrough!”

More than just a trophy, the award symbolizes a turning point—one that affirms her voice, her reach, and her impact beyond the crown.

As Joy Barcoma embraces this new chapter, her story stands as a testament to growth, reinvention, and the power of staying true to one’s path—even when it leads to unexpected, yet well-deserved, recognition.