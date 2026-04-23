Ginebra battles dangerous Blackwater

Head coach Tim Cone sees the Kings’ next two assignments as must-win games before they head into the dangerous closing stretch of the elimination round as the race for the top four spots gets tighter.

And it starts with a challenging meeting against the Bossing at 7:30 p.m.

Ginebra is on a hot roll with successive victories over Magnolia, 91-89; Phoenix, 109-96; and Terrafirma, 111-103, for a 5-2 win-loss record tied with Meralco in third to fourth.

“Well, we have a really important few games ahead of us right now,” Cone said.

The 25-time champion tactician is not taking Blackwater lightly as it is coming off a major upset over San Miguel Beer, 126-120, last Wednesday.

“We’ve got Blackwater coming up and we’ve got Titan (Ultra) coming up. And we just got to really come out and take care of our business and make sure that we are ready to play those guys because any team in the PBA can beat you up any night,” Cone added.

“We have to make sure we’re prepared and ready for each game. We can’t slip up and that’s really the key for us.”