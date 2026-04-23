Ginebra battles dangerous Blackwater

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. --- TNT vs Macau
7:30 p.m. --- Blackwater vs Barangay Ginebra
Barangay Ginebra aims for a share of the second spot and a fourth win in a row against an inspired Blackwater side in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Head coach Tim Cone sees the Kings’ next two assignments as must-win games before they head into the dangerous closing stretch of the elimination round as the race for the top four spots gets tighter.
And it starts with a challenging meeting against the Bossing at 7:30 p.m.
Ginebra is on a hot roll with successive victories over Magnolia, 91-89; Phoenix, 109-96; and Terrafirma, 111-103, for a 5-2 win-loss record tied with Meralco in third to fourth.
“Well, we have a really important few games ahead of us right now,” Cone said.
The 25-time champion tactician is not taking Blackwater lightly as it is coming off a major upset over San Miguel Beer, 126-120, last Wednesday.
“We’ve got Blackwater coming up and we’ve got Titan (Ultra) coming up. And we just got to really come out and take care of our business and make sure that we are ready to play those guys because any team in the PBA can beat you up any night,” Cone added.
“We have to make sure we’re prepared and ready for each game. We can’t slip up and that’s really the key for us.”
Keeping their streak going is important for Ginebra as its last three assignments include Meralco, Rain or Shine and defending champion TNT.
Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee and crew brace for war against the Bossing and their behemoth of a reinforcement in Rob Upshaw.
Blackwater sports a 2-6 card tied with Titan.
Mathematically, the Bossing can still figure in the playoff picture if they emerge victorious over Ginebra, Macau, Meralco and Converge.
Meanwhile, TNT seeks to get back on the winning track against host team Macau, hoping for a follow up to its breakthrough win in the 5:15 curtain-raiser.
The Tropang 5G are in fifth to sixth spot tied with Phoenix holding a 5-3 slate.
TNT is reeling from a 92-97 loss to Converge just last Wednesday as it tries to win on a quick turnaround and move closer to claiming a quarterfinals seat.
The Black Knights are coming off a morale-boosting 119-107 breakthrough win over Titan Ultra just last Tuesday that gave it a 1-7 record and kept alive its hopes of making it to the playoffs via the backdoor.
TNT’s celebrated import 7-foot-3 Bol Bol, who averages league-highs of 38.1 points and 4.0 blocks on top of 14.9 rebounds, leads the Tropang 5G’s charge along with Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac.
Mark Escarlote