Friendster is back, but with a different personality

There was a time when adding someone on Friendster felt like a small social victory delivered by an approved testimonial, Top 8 curated, and entirely personal. That time, it seems, is being summoned back.
After a decade in retreat, one of the world’s pioneering social media sites Friendster has resurfaced, reintroducing itself not as a relic, but as a corrective with a premise anchored on connection without clutter.
On its revived platform, users can now add friends by tapping their phones together, a gesture that replaces the endless scroll of suggestions with something more deliberate, almost analog in spirit. I mean, even their pitch says “No ‘suggested strangers’ — your network is built from real connections.”
In an era defined by algorithmic matchmaking and digital noise, Friendster is repositioning itself as the opposite. No ads interrupting the experience, no invisible systems deciding who appears on your feed, and notably, no data being sold.
There are limits, of course. For now, the app exists only within the Apple ecosystem, a controlled re-entry rather than a full-scale return.
The platform’s history, however, is harder to ignore. Once among the earliest architects of social media, Friendster stepped away from the social networking space in 2011, conceding to what it called “a Facebook world.” It attempted a second life as a social entertainment hub with games, music, a different kind of engagement, before eventually pausing operations in 2015, citing an industry that had moved faster than it could keep up.
Now, it returns to familiar ground, but with a different tone. Whether nostalgia is enough to sustain it remains to be seen. But in a landscape crowded with digital noise, Friendster’s, at the very least, feels like a conversation worth revisiting.