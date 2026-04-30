Friendster is back, but with a different personality

There are limits, of course. For now, the app exists only within the Apple ecosystem, a controlled re-entry rather than a full-scale return.

The platform’s history, however, is harder to ignore. Once among the earliest architects of social media, Friendster stepped away from the social networking space in 2011, conceding to what it called “a Facebook world.” It attempted a second life as a social entertainment hub with games, music, a different kind of engagement, before eventually pausing operations in 2015, citing an industry that had moved faster than it could keep up.

Now, it returns to familiar ground, but with a different tone. Whether nostalgia is enough to sustain it remains to be seen. But in a landscape crowded with digital noise, Friendster’s, at the very least, feels like a conversation worth revisiting.