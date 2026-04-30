Foolishness of today‘s centurions

The Malacañang and House of Representatives political syndicate has gone into high gear to eliminate Vice President Sara Duterte, the lone threat to their obsession to stay in power and to avert the inevitable court cases that will stem from the unprecedented corruption in the government under the present dispensation.

The collusion, that includes the communist representatives, had drafted what was supposed to be an apolitical Anti-Money Laundering Council starting with the bawdy replacement of its executive director with someone who would dance to the tune under the baton of Malacañang.

To rationalize the sudden change in the AMLC leadership, they heaped a certain Ronel Buenaventura with a string of credentials and shoved him into the HCoJ witness stand. The Bureau of Internal Revenue was there too with the sealed box of tax returns of VP Sara and her husband, Mans Carpio.

Buenaventura did their bidding and bared the bank transactions of the couple from the time Sara was mayor of Davao City to the present when she is Vice President. He recited the series of multiple bank transactions and added them all together in an indecent attempt to make it appear that Sara and Mans had billions in undeclared income not reflected in her Statements of Assets and Liabilities.

I will not delve further into the issue since cases have been filed in court against the main characters in the HCoJ and AMLC’s bright boy who now cry foul and assert that they are shielded from charges.

Let’s await how the court will handle the case.

In the meantime, we are witnessing the peso plummeting against the US dollar. I’m no banker or anything close to that so I raise the following questions.

Is this the aftermath of the disclosures of the bank deposits and transactions of the couple Carpio by no less than the AMLC which is supposed to be the sentry of bank secrecy?

Have the dollar and other foreign currencies surreptitiously left the country?

Are we up to more difficult times ahead as our economy crumbles, assuming it has not yet?

Are we paying back for the foolishness of today’s government centurions?

Going back to Trillanes’ and Malacañang’s aspersions on Davao City, allow me to quote the recent declarations of the following sources.

From the World Travel Index: “Davao City retains the Top Spot as Philippines’ Best City Travel Destination. In the April 2026 rankings of the World Travel Index, Davao City has been named the best city for travel in the Philippines for the second consecutive year.”

From the CEOWorld Magazine Report for 2025-2026: Davao City Ranked No. 1 Best City to Live, Work and Invest In.”

Now that argues eloquently against the detractors from Malacañang and its lapdogs.