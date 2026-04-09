Vilifying VP Sara Duterte

The greed and the fear of being brought to the court of justice under yet another Duterte leadership herded them together in a shameless and immoral agenda: “No to another Duterte in power.” Risa Hontiveros aired it first, Leila de Lima followed suit, and an irrelevant ex-senator, Antonio Trillanes, made it his career.

In response, Vice President Sara made a curt declaration: “I am running for president.“

The leaders of the pack, who made up the so-called Justice Committee of the House of Representatives, lost no time in convening and resurrecting the impeachment earlier declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

In time, they summoned VP Sara to appear before them even as they were still fishing for evidence and witnesses. What they can only present as witnesses are Ramil Madriaga, the convicted leader of a kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, and putschist Trillanes.

Representative Rufus Rodriguez from Cagayan de Oro aptly described the convicted leader of a kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, Madriaga, as “a polluted source.”

Trillanes, who has offered himself as a witness against Sara, is a predictable character. He has made it his lifetime career to vilify the Duterte family, including FPRRD’s younger daughter, Kitty, even when she was barely 10 years old.

These days, Trillanes joins the propaganda lines of Marcos spokesperson, Kler Castro, who had the gall to declare that Davao City is a dangerous place to live and invest in.

Domestic and international survey results, however, eloquently argue against them. Investors apparently do not believe them, as big business enterprises have recently poured billions of pesos into Davao City.

VP Sara waived her right to defend herself before the House Justice Committee and the members wailed like hungry hyenas wanting to have a pound of flesh and draw the first blood from their prey.