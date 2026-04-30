DHSUD boosts shelter, livelihood recovery push

The visit formed part of what officials described as a “whole-of-government approach” that integrates housing, social services, and skills training for affected communities.

Secretary Aliling stressed that the visit was in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directive for a whole-of-government approach in ensuring that disaster-affected Filipinos are provided not only with safer shelters but also with other support like livelihood training to help them rise and recover from the calamity and even poverty.

The Bayanihan Village serves as a temporary relocation site equipped with modular shelter units and basic support facilities, including access to social welfare services, health assistance, training programs, and daycare centers aimed at helping families regain stability.

The initiative brings together several agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Office of Civil Defense in Region VII, highlighting coordinated efforts in disaster response and recovery.

Officials said the approach goes beyond temporary shelter, focusing instead on long-term recovery through skills development and livelihood opportunities that can help families transition back to self-sufficiency.

The DHSUD said the program is aligned with the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) initiative, which now includes innovative shelter solutions for calamity-hit areas through modular housing deployments and community-based “Bayanihan Villages.”