DepEd to set priority list amid 144k unit backlog

The Department of Education (DepEd) must prepare priority school infrastructure projects under a new agreement with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as the government moves to streamline classroom construction nationwide.
Under the Memorandum of Agreement signed by both agencies, DepEd is tasked to submit a master list of priority school infrastructure projects by May 2026, ensure site readiness, and secure environmental clearances before construction begins.
The DPWH, meanwhile, will take charge of bidding, construction, joint site validations, and post-construction compliance, including addressing and rectifying any reported defects in completed school facilities.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the arrangement is intended to speed up delivery while clarifying agency responsibilities in addressing the country’s classroom shortage, which exceeds 144,000 units as of January 2026.
He added that tighter coordination between the two agencies is expected to improve efficiency in implementation.
The MOA also outlines a monitoring system requiring DPWH to submit monthly progress reports to Schools Division Offices and quarterly updates to the DepEd central office, as both agencies seek to improve transparency and accountability in school infrastructure projects.