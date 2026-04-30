Botolan launches Paleng-QR PH Plus

He said that the Paleng-QR PH Plus was launched at the Botolan Peoples Market, public transportation and gasoline stations here, providing costumers a cashless payment system and negating the need to bring large amounts of cash.

“The program provides easy, exact change, minimizing issues with small bills for small transactions. Hindi na kailangang magdala ng maraming pera, dahil sa isang scan lang, bayad na,” he said.

Ebdane expressed his gratitude to the national government partners, including the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

He also thanked key partners such as the Botolan Peoples Market Vendor's Association, Botolan TODA Association, GCash, MAYA, China Bank Corporation, Zambales Rural Bank, Inc. - Zambank Botolan Branch, Land Bank of the Philippines, Producers Bank, Philippine National Bank (PNB), and Social Security System (SSS).

He urged his constituents to utilize and support the Paleng-QR PH Plus for a more efficient and convenient way of buying and conducting business.

Paleng-QR Ph is a joint program by the BSP and the DILG that promotes cashless payments in public markets and transportation, especially tricycles. It uses the national QR Ph standard, allowing users to pay vendors directly via bank or e-wallet apps (like GCash, Maya) to ensure fast, secure, and safe transactions.