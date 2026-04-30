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BCDA welcomes Marasigan as new chair

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto swore in Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan as the new chairman of BCDA on April 29, 2026, replacing Atty. Hilario B. Paredes at the helm.
Executive Secretary Ralph Recto swore in Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan as the new chairman of BCDA on April 29, 2026, replacing Atty. Hilario B. Paredes at the helm. BCDA
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The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Group officially welcome Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan as the new Chairperson of the BCDA Board of Directors.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto swore in Marasigan at the office at the Office of the Executive Secretary on 29 April 2026, replacing Atty. Hilario B. Paredes at the helm.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto swore in Atty. Jerry R. Marasigan as the new chairman of BCDA on April 29, 2026, replacing Atty. Hilario B. Paredes at the helm.
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With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Atty. Marasigan is an accomplished legal expert who has successfully managed his own firm while championing excellence within the industry.

He also previously served as a law professor at the San Sebastian College – Recoletos College of Law.

The BCDA also thanks former BCDA Chairperson Atty. Hilario B. Paredes for his excellent service. His invaluable contribution brought the BCDA to greater heights in the past year.

Most notably, he led the recovery of the 247-hectare Camp John Hay in Baguio City in early 2025, following a Supreme Court ruling. This restored government control over the property after years of legal disputes.

Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA)
Jerry Marasigan
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