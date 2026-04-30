BCDA welcomes Marasigan as new chair

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Atty. Marasigan is an accomplished legal expert who has successfully managed his own firm while championing excellence within the industry.

He also previously served as a law professor at the San Sebastian College – Recoletos College of Law.

The BCDA also thanks former BCDA Chairperson Atty. Hilario B. Paredes for his excellent service. His invaluable contribution brought the BCDA to greater heights in the past year.

Most notably, he led the recovery of the 247-hectare Camp John Hay in Baguio City in early 2025, following a Supreme Court ruling. This restored government control over the property after years of legal disputes.