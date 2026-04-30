Baguio fuel prices steady; kerosene spikes in select areas

Diesel prices were largely unchanged. Petron Corporation stations along Bokawkan Road, Legarda Road, and Harrison Road kept regular diesel at P88.30 per liter, while Shell plc stations in Kayang Extension and Abanao Street held at P94.20 per liter.

Some stations implemented slight price cuts. En Clean and Clean Fuel reduced diesel prices to P86.90 and P91.00 per liter, respectively, offering limited relief to motorists in Lower Magsaysay and Irisan.

Gasoline prices mirrored the stability. Petron’s regular gasoline stayed at P88.90 per liter, while Shell’s premium variant remained at P98.20 per liter.

However, supply issues were reported in several locations. Caltex on Kisad Road and En Clean in Irisan ran out of certain gasoline products, while D.G. Pelayo Gas Station in Quezon Hill Proper was out of stock for all fuel types.

Kerosene prices saw the most notable movement. Petron in Quezon Hill Proper recorded a sharp increase from P134.80 to P150.50 per liter, while Caltex in Bayanihan posted a slight decrease to P112.30 per liter.

The BCPO said it will continue monitoring fuel prices to ensure transparency amid ongoing energy pressures affecting the region.