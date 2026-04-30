ASEAN-BAC Philippines, Ayala seal partnership

The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Philippines has formalized a partnership with Ayala Corporation, aiming to strengthen regional economic cooperation and accelerate private sector-led initiatives across Southeast Asia.

The agreement was signed on 28 April in a ceremony led by ASEAN-BAC Chair Joey Concepcion and Council Member George Barcelon, together with Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala. The partnership is expected to expand collaboration on programs that support inclusive growth and business competitiveness in the region.