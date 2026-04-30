ASEAN-BAC Philippines, Ayala seal partnership

The ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) Philippines has formalized a partnership with Ayala Corporation, aiming to strengthen regional economic cooperation and accelerate private sector-led initiatives across Southeast Asia.
The agreement was signed on 28 April in a ceremony led by ASEAN-BAC Chair Joey Concepcion and Council Member George Barcelon, together with Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala. The partnership is expected to expand collaboration on programs that support inclusive growth and business competitiveness in the region.
Under the memorandum of understanding, Ayala Corporation will support ASEAN-BAC’s flagship initiatives, including the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit and the ASEAN Business Awards. The conglomerate will also provide technical input on policy discussions focused on digital transformation, resilience, and economic inclusivity.
Key executives from the Ayala Group attended the signing, including AC President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar Consing, Bank of the Philippine Islands President and CEO TG Limcaoco, Globe Telecom President and CEO Carl Cruz, Ayala Land Inc. President and CEO Meean Dy, ACEN Corporation President and CEO Eric Francia, AC Managing Director Karl Kendrick Chua, and AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo.
ASEAN-BAC Philippines was likewise represented by Executive Director Anthony Patrick Chua, Senior Advisers Nora Kakilala Terrado and Miguel Lopez, Executive Adviser James Penaflorida Amparo, Chief Partnerships Officer Eva Pasagui, and Partnerships Officer Kayla De Quiroz.
Officials said the partnership reinforces the private sector’s role in shaping ASEAN-wide economic strategies, particularly in advancing digitalization and strengthening cross-border business opportunities.