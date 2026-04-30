AFP, PNP assert neutrality

“The AFP remains a professional, disciplined, and non-partisan institution committed to its constitutional mandate and chain of command. We appeal to the public to avoid speculation, particularly involving AFP personnel, unless supported by verified facts and proper investigation. Such allegations do not reflect the values, professionalism, and character of members of the military service,” the AFP said in a statement.

The PNP likewise said it remains neutral and loyal to the Constitution.

“Nananatili na apolitical ang PNP. Hindi po makikisalo or makikihalo sa usaping pang-political. Ang pangunahing mandato natin ay peace and order,” PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

“Validation? Hindi na po kinakailangan na ang PNP na isagawa yung tinatawag na loyalty check na iyong binabanggit sapagkat solido ang PNP sa pangunguna ni Gen. (Jose Melencio) Nartatez. Ang amin pong loyalty ay nananatili sa Constitution,” he added.

The NBI earlier said it is following leads on an individual allegedly hired to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and a former House speaker, noting that the suspect may have links to uniformed services.