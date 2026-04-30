Aboitiz backs Lapu-Lapu BoI parnership

Aboitiz InfraCapital is stepping into a broader role in Cebu’s economic expansion as it supports a new partnership between the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Board of Investments (BoI) aimed at streamlining investment processes and improving the overall business climate in the city.

The initiative was formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Lapu-Lapu City and the BoI, the first of its kind in Cebu, designed to simplify investor facilitation, speed up regulatory processes, and strengthen the city’s competitiveness as a tourism and business hub.