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Aboitiz backs Lapu-Lapu BoI parnership

OFFICIALS from the Lapu-Lapu City Government and Board of Investments during the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement to strengthen investment promotion and business facilitation in the city.
OFFICIALS from the Lapu-Lapu City Government and Board of Investments during the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement to strengthen investment promotion and business facilitation in the city.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Aboitiz InfraCapital
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Aboitiz InfraCapital is stepping into a broader role in Cebu’s economic expansion as it supports a new partnership between the Lapu-Lapu City Government and the Board of Investments (BoI) aimed at streamlining investment processes and improving the overall business climate in the city.

The initiative was formalized through a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Lapu-Lapu City and the BoI, the first of its kind in Cebu, designed to simplify investor facilitation, speed up regulatory processes, and strengthen the city’s competitiveness as a tourism and business hub.

OFFICIALS from the Lapu-Lapu City Government and Board of Investments during the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement to strengthen investment promotion and business facilitation in the city.
Aboitiz backs Lapu-Lapu investment push

The agreement focuses on improving the city’s investment framework, including clearer policies, more efficient permitting systems, and a more structured incentives regime to attract long-term capital and support sustained economic activity.

Cebu City as key tourism and events destination Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan said the partnership strengthens the city’s push to position itself as a key destination for tourism, business events, and investment, supported by its growing infrastructure base and strong connectivity.

This outlook is reinforced by the presence of Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which continues to serve as a major gateway for domestic and international travel, enabling stronger movement of goods, investors and visitors.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu investment
Lapu-Lapu City Board of Investments MoA
Cebu business climate improvement
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