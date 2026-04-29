Young Taekwondo athletes from Laoag earn spots in Palarong Pambansa

SM City Laoag has increasingly positioned itself as more than a commercial hub, offering a safe and supportive environment where young athletes can consistently train. Coaches and participants noted that the convenience and welcoming atmosphere contributed to maintaining regular practice schedules, a key factor in their preparation.

From modest beginnings within the mall’s training spaces, the athletes progressed through local and regional competitions, eventually earning their place on the national stage. Their qualification underscores how non-traditional venues can serve as incubators for emerging talent.

As they gear up for the Palarong Pambansa, the athletes carry with them not only personal ambition but also the pride of a community that has witnessed their development. Their journey reflects a growing movement in local sports, where everyday spaces are transformed into platforms for discipline, growth, and achievement.