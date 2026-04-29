Young Taekwondo athletes from Laoag earn spots in Palarong Pambansa

A group of young taekwondo athletes from Laoag has secured qualification slots for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa set on 24 May 2026, marking a major milestone in their athletic journey that began in an unlikely training ground — SM City Laoag.
What started as routine training sessions inside the mall evolved into a disciplined pursuit of excellence, as the athletes honed their skills in a space more commonly known for retail and leisure. Their success highlights the role of accessible community venues in nurturing grassroots sports development.
SM City Laoag has increasingly positioned itself as more than a commercial hub, offering a safe and supportive environment where young athletes can consistently train. Coaches and participants noted that the convenience and welcoming atmosphere contributed to maintaining regular practice schedules, a key factor in their preparation.
From modest beginnings within the mall’s training spaces, the athletes progressed through local and regional competitions, eventually earning their place on the national stage. Their qualification underscores how non-traditional venues can serve as incubators for emerging talent.
As they gear up for the Palarong Pambansa, the athletes carry with them not only personal ambition but also the pride of a community that has witnessed their development. Their journey reflects a growing movement in local sports, where everyday spaces are transformed into platforms for discipline, growth, and achievement.