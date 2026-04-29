Western Visayas ramps up El Niño preparedness

During the meeting, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that El Niño could persist into early 2027, raising concerns over prolonged dry spells, water shortages, agricultural losses, and heightened fire risks across vulnerable communities.

OCD 6 Director Raul Fernandez, who also chairs the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, underscored the urgency of early action to reduce potential impacts.

Regional authorities urged local governments to conduct updated risk assessments, revise contingency plans to include El Niño scenarios, and strengthen inter-agency coordination ahead of the projected onset.

Officials also called for the prepositioning of resources, closer monitoring of fire-prone areas such as sanitary landfills, and timely reporting of incidents to improve regional response.

The PDRA forms part of broader preparedness measures aimed at reinforcing resilience and ensuring that action plans are in place before the climate event fully develops.