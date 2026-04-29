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Wanted Chinese national nabbed

Wanted Chinese national nabbed
Layout by Chynna Basillaje for DAILY TRIBUNE
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A Chinese national identified as a top murder suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon following a disturbance at a shopping mall in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City. Makati police apprehended the suspect, identified as alias “Zhou,” at approximately 2:20 p.m. at an establishment along Nicanor Garcia Street. Authorities said the man was listed as the Makati City Police Station’s No. 1 most wanted person at the station level.

Personnel from Police Sub-Station 6 responded to the mall after security staff reported a commotion. Upon arrival, officers verified the suspect’s identity after he was recognized by a victim from a previous kidnapping-related case, according to a police statement.

Wanted Chinese national nabbed
Most wanted person in Makati arrested in mall operation

A subsequent records check by the station’s Warrant and Subpoena Unit confirmed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for murder under the Revised Penal Code. The warrant was issued Jan. 16 by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 296. No bail was recommended for the suspect’s release. The individual remains in police custody pending further legal proceedings and coordination with the issuing court.

Wanted Chinese national nabbed
Man wanted for alleged murder nabbed in Parañaque
Makati City Police Station
arrested Chinese national
Barangay Bel-Air
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