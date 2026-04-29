Wanted Chinese national nabbed

A Chinese national identified as a top murder suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon following a disturbance at a shopping mall in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City. Makati police apprehended the suspect, identified as alias “Zhou,” at approximately 2:20 p.m. at an establishment along Nicanor Garcia Street. Authorities said the man was listed as the Makati City Police Station’s No. 1 most wanted person at the station level.
Personnel from Police Sub-Station 6 responded to the mall after security staff reported a commotion. Upon arrival, officers verified the suspect’s identity after he was recognized by a victim from a previous kidnapping-related case, according to a police statement.
A subsequent records check by the station’s Warrant and Subpoena Unit confirmed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for murder under the Revised Penal Code. The warrant was issued Jan. 16 by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 296. No bail was recommended for the suspect’s release. The individual remains in police custody pending further legal proceedings and coordination with the issuing court.