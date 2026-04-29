Wanted Chinese national nabbed

A Chinese national identified as a top murder suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon following a disturbance at a shopping mall in Barangay Bel-Air, Makati City. Makati police apprehended the suspect, identified as alias “Zhou,” at approximately 2:20 p.m. at an establishment along Nicanor Garcia Street. Authorities said the man was listed as the Makati City Police Station’s No. 1 most wanted person at the station level.

Personnel from Police Sub-Station 6 responded to the mall after security staff reported a commotion. Upon arrival, officers verified the suspect’s identity after he was recognized by a victim from a previous kidnapping-related case, according to a police statement.