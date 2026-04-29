Most wanted person in Makati arrested in mall operation

A Chinese national listed as the No. 1 most wanted person at the station level for murder was arrested during a police operation at a mall along Nicanor Garcia Street in Barangay Bel-Air on Sunday afternoon, 26 April.

In a statement, the Makati City Police Station (CPS) said the suspect, identified by authorities under the alias “Zhou,” was apprehended at around 2:20 p.m. by personnel from Police Sub-Station 6 after mall security personnel reported an alleged commotion inside the establishment.