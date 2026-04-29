Most wanted person in Makati arrested in mall operation

A Chinese national listed as the No. 1 most wanted person at the station level for murder was arrested during a police operation at a mall along Nicanor Garcia Street in Barangay Bel-Air on Sunday afternoon, 26 April.
In a statement, the Makati City Police Station (CPS) said the suspect, identified by authorities under the alias “Zhou,” was apprehended at around 2:20 p.m. by personnel from Police Sub-Station 6 after mall security personnel reported an alleged commotion inside the establishment.
Responding officers immediately proceeded to the area to verify the report and later effected the arrest after the suspect was positively identified by one of the alleged victims in a previous kidnapping-related case, according to police.
Subsequent verification with the station’s Warrant and Subpoena Unit confirmed that the suspect has an outstanding warrant of arrest for murder under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code.
The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 296 in Parañaque City on 16 January with no bail recommended, police records showed.