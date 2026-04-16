SM firms cited among Asia’s 2026 best companies

Four companies under the SM Group have been recognized in the Asia’s Best Companies 2026 poll by Hong Kong-based publication FinanceAsia, reflecting strong performance and corporate governance as assessed by institutional investors and financial analysts across the region.
The recognized firms are SM Investments Corporation, SM Retail Inc., SM Prime Holdings Inc. and BDO Unibank Inc., which collectively garnered eight awards across multiple categories.
Gold Award
SM Investments received a Gold Award for Best Large Cap Company and Most Committed to ESG, along with a Silver award for Best Managed Company in the conglomerates category in the Philippines.
“We appreciate the recognition. It reflects our continued focus on delivering consistent results and creating long-term value for our stakeholders through disciplined execution,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.
SM Retail was named Best Managed Company in both the Retail and Consumer Durables & Apparel categories, while SM Prime Holdings was recognized as Best Managed Company in Real Estate.
“This recognition reflects our team’s ability to execute consistently across our retail platforms, anchored on serving Filipino consumers while delivering sustainable long-term value,” SM Retail president Jonathan Ng noted.
Best Managed Company in Financials
For its part, BDO Unibank was cited as Best Managed Company in Financials, with its president and CEO Nestor Tan receiving a Bronze award in the Best CEO (Philippines) category.
“These recognitions underscore BDO’s disciplined pursuit of operational excellence, enabled by managers across the organization who consistently lead with accountability and keep our customers’ needs firmly in mind,” Tan emphasized.
FinanceAsia’s annual poll evaluates companies across the region based on financial performance, management quality, investor relations, and commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards.