SM firms cited among Asia’s 2026 best companies

Gold Award

SM Investments received a Gold Award for Best Large Cap Company and Most Committed to ESG, along with a Silver award for Best Managed Company in the conglomerates category in the Philippines.

“We appreciate the recognition. It reflects our continued focus on delivering consistent results and creating long-term value for our stakeholders through disciplined execution,” SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

SM Retail was named Best Managed Company in both the Retail and Consumer Durables & Apparel categories, while SM Prime Holdings was recognized as Best Managed Company in Real Estate.

“This recognition reflects our team’s ability to execute consistently across our retail platforms, anchored on serving Filipino consumers while delivering sustainable long-term value,” SM Retail president Jonathan Ng noted.