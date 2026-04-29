Senators flag electricity taxes as added burden, urge ERC review

Study the tax component

“We’ll request the ERC to study the tax component,” Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said, noting that aside from the value-added tax (VAT), consumers also shoulder other levies such as local franchise taxes and energy taxes.

ERC chairperson and CEO Atty. Francis Saturnino Juan said the commission has already written to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to discuss the issue of taxes on electricity.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Rodante Marcoleta reiterated his proposal to remove the 12 percent VAT on electricity bills, which Juan said he would not oppose.