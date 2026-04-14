SBMA weighs tariff cuts amid fuel cost surge

Aliño said the agency seeks to support industries impacted by the crisis by implementing cost-stabilizing measures for the transport and food sectors without delay.

“These initiatives, including reduced fees and extended free storage, aim to provide a fiscal cushion, reinforce investor confidence, and prevent supply chain bottlenecks,” he said.

He noted that key industry players — including importers, suppliers, consignees, vessel owners and consumers — will benefit from the measures through intermediaries such as terminal operators, cargo handlers, brokers, consolidators, processors, ship agents and shipping lines, creating a cascading effect across the supply chain.

Among the proposed measures is a five percent reduction in tariff charges for all commercial vessels, covering harbor, berthing or anchorage, and harbor cleaning fees. A similar five percent cut is also being eyed for cargo-related charges, including wharfage and storage fees.

“We are also looking to reduce SBMA shares by five percent on services such as pilotage, hauling, tugboat operations, heavy equipment rental, line handling, chandling, water delivery, containerized cargo handling and bunkering,” Aliño added.

The agency is also proposing additional relief measures, including free storage for non-containerized cargo and a two-day extension of existing free storage periods.

“Direct tariff reductions are projected to account for approximately P49 million, while the suspension of new policies could save stakeholders and consumers an additional P25 million annually,” Yambao said.

“Meanwhile, the extension of free storage periods is expected to contribute around P2 million in operational savings for port stakeholders over the same period,” he added.