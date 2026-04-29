Rate hikes may tame inflation — Ricafort

Mirroring 2022

Today’s situation mirrors the backdrop in 2022, when the global economy was still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

As one of the world’s largest oil exporters, Russia’s involvement triggered sanctions and fears of supply disruptions, sending oil prices sharply higher — similar to current trends.

“[When] the Russia-Ukraine war started, NYMEX oil was $92. It rose to as high as $130 within two weeks,” Ricafort said. “But it took about six months from peak to trough — from $130 back to around $70 or slightly below,” he added.

BSP’s tightening cycle

The BSP began its tightening cycle in May 2022 with a 25-basis-point hike in response to rising inflation. Full-year inflation eventually accelerated from 5.1 percent to 8.1 percent. The BSP implemented a total of six rate hikes that year, amounting to 350 basis points, bringing the policy rate from 2.0 percent to 5.5 percent by end-2022.

Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. has said that monetary policy typically takes around 12 months to fully transmit through the economy.

Inflation began to ease in May 2023 — roughly a year after the initial rate hike. By end-2023, headline inflation had slowed to 3.9 percent, down 4.2 percentage points year-on-year.

“The bottom line is to help stabilize inflation. They were successful four years ago,” Ricafort said.