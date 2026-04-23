BSP raises rates amid national energy emergency

Clear reason

“The reason is clear: The inflation outlook has deteriorated amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Higher oil and fertilizer prices are expected to spill over into food prices and services,” he said.

“Headline inflation is now projected to breach our tolerance range not just this year, but in 2027 as well. Inflation expectations are rising further, increasing the risk that they will become unanchored,” Remolona added.

Primary monetary policy tool

The RRP serves as the BSP’s primary monetary policy tool, acting as the benchmark for overnight lending to banks.

Adjustments to the rate influence borrowing costs, liquidity conditions and inflation trends, and are guided by the central bank’s assessment of inflation dynamics, domestic demand and global economic developments.

A lower RRP increases liquidity in the economy, with the objective of stimulating consumption — the main driver of Philippine growth — and investment. However, this can generate inflationary pressures, which had remained manageable prior to the conflict’s escalation.