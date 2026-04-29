Rate hikes may tame inflation – Ricafort

The BSP—whose primary mandate is price stability—raised its policy rate by 25 basis points last Thursday in response to inflationary pressures stemming from the Middle East conflict, making it among the first in the region to tighten policy amid the crisis. The central bank had earlier opted to hold rates to support economic recovery following last year’s graft scandal, which weighed on growth.

Today’s situation mirrors the backdrop in 2022, when the global economy was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic as the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. As one of the world’s крупней oil exporters, Russia’s involvement triggered sanctions and fears of supply disruptions, sending oil prices sharply higher—similar to current trends.

“[When] the Russia-Ukraine war started, NYMEX oil was $92. It rose to as high as $130 within two weeks,” Ricafort said. “But it took about six months from peak to trough—from $130 back to around $70 or slightly below,” he added.

The BSP began its tightening cycle in May 2022 with a 25-basis-point hike in response to rising inflation. Full-year inflation eventually accelerated from 5.1 percent to 8.1 percent. The BSP implemented a total of six rate hikes that year, amounting to 350 basis points, bringing the policy rate from 2.0 percent to 5.5 percent by end-2022.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. has said that monetary policy typically takes around 12 months to fully transmit through the economy. Inflation began to ease in May 2023—roughly a year after the initial rate hike. By end-2023, headline inflation had slowed to 3.9 percent, down 4.2 percentage points year-on-year.

“The bottom line is to help stabilize inflation. They were successful four years ago,” Ricafort said.