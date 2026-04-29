NTF-ELCAC backs probe into Negros clash

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) welcomed the filing of House Resolution No. 968 by Javier Miguel Benitez seeking an inquiry into a recent armed encounter in Negros Occidental.

The resolution calls on the appropriate committee of the House of Representatives to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the incident in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.