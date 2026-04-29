NTF-ELCAC backs probe into Negros clash

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) welcomed the filing of House Resolution No. 968 by Javier Miguel Benitez seeking an inquiry into a recent armed encounter in Negros Occidental.
The resolution calls on the appropriate committee of the House of Representatives to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the incident in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.
The encounter reportedly involved troops of the 79th Infantry “Masaligan” Battalion under the 303rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army and individuals allegedly linked to the New People’s Army on 19 April. Reports said 19 people were killed, including two United States citizens. None of the fatalities were members of the Philippine Army.
The proposed inquiry aims to establish clear and accurate facts amid conflicting accounts. It is also intended to provide a neutral venue where parties can present evidence, submit reports and explain their side.
The resolution seeks to determine whether legislative measures are needed to prevent similar incidents in the future. Government agencies and relevant stakeholders will be invited to submit documents and other material evidence.
The NTF-ELCAC said the move provides an opportunity for the Philippine Army and other stakeholders to present their accounts of the incident.