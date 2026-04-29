NIA targets completion Jalaur Mega Dam Highline Canal by 2027

The Highline Canal spans approximately 80 kilometers and traverses several municipalities in Iloilo, including Calinog, Lambunao, and Badiangan, as part of the broader irrigation network designed to support agricultural development in the province.

Borres said construction is being accelerated during favorable weather conditions to help meet the target timeline.

Once completed and operational, the canal is expected to significantly improve irrigation coverage in farmlands across the region, ensuring a more stable water supply and potentially increasing rice production yields.

The Highline Canal is a key component of the larger Jalaur Mega Dam Project, one of the government’s flagship infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity and water security in Western Visayas.