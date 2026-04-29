Muntinlupa offers free screenings

The local government of Muntinlupa City is providing free breast cancer screenings, including mammograms and ultrasounds, as part of an intensified campaign for early disease detection among adult women.
The program, managed through the city’s Gender and Development Office, aims to remove the financial barriers associated with essential diagnostic tests.
Trina Reyes-Biazon, wife of Mayor Ruffy Biazon and a prominent advocate for the initiative, noted that such procedures can often be prohibitively expensive in private facilities.
“I had to pay more than P8,000 for my annual mammogram and ultrasound today,” Reyes-Biazon said in a social media post highlighting the program’s value.
“In Muntinlupa City, women who have a breast lump detected during a clinical examination... are provided free mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies if needed,” she added.
Residents can access these services after undergoing an initial clinical breast examination at local health centers or the Sentrong Aruga para sa Kababaihan.