Muntinlupa offers free breast screening tests

The local government of Muntinlupa City is offering free breast cancer screenings, including mammogram tests, for adult women to detect breast cancer early.
"The women of Muntinlupa City are blessed because we have a program for the early detection of breast cancer," Trina Reyes-Biazon, wife of Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, said in a social media post.
"I had to pay more than P8,000 for my annual mammogram and ultrasound today. In Muntinlupa City, women who have a breast lump detected during a clinical breast examination at a local health center or the Sentrong Aruga para sa Kababaihan (SAK), the city provides free mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy if needed," she added.
Reyes-Biazon said the free breast ultrasound and mammogram services are made possible through the city government's partnerships with Ospital ng Muntinlupa and Medical Center Muntinlupa.
"A project we started at the GAD (Gender and Development) Office several years ago, which has already helped many women," she said.
"The goal of the program is to detect breast lumps early because early detection of breast cancer can save the lives of the women of Muntinlupa City," the mayor's wife added.