Muntinlupa offers free breast screening tests

"I had to pay more than P8,000 for my annual mammogram and ultrasound today. In Muntinlupa City, women who have a breast lump detected during a clinical breast examination at a local health center or the Sentrong Aruga para sa Kababaihan (SAK), the city provides free mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy if needed," she added.

Reyes-Biazon said the free breast ultrasound and mammogram services are made possible through the city government's partnerships with Ospital ng Muntinlupa and Medical Center Muntinlupa.