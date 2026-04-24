Air pollution across metro persists, says PhilSA

The agency cited that its daily observations are recorded at 8:45 a.m. to maintain a consistent comparison.

While NO levels typically decrease later in the day due to atmospheric processes like sea breezes and the dissolution of the inversion layer, the morning concentrations serve as a critical indicator of the fire’s lingering environmental impact.

“PhilSA’s support through the analysis of satellite data provides wide-area coverage that assists the NDRRMC Health Cluster in monitoring the situation and prioritizing areas for response,” the agency said in a statement.

Despite the Bureau of Fire Protection reporting “smoldering conditions” at the site as of 23 April, space-based mapping shows the estimated smoke extent continues to affect the capital region and neighboring provinces. PhilSA officials stated they will continue daily monitoring until the situation normalizes.

The environmental fallout has prompted an inter-city humanitarian response, as smoke and odors reach neighboring areas. On 21 April, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian deployed emergency resources to support 431 individuals currently sheltered at Obando National High School in Bulacan.

The city dispatched a mobile shower and toilet unit, a water filtration system capable of producing 1,200 gallons of potable water, and two standby ambulances to aid the 150 families displaced by the landfill fire.

“We believe that our responsibility in public service does not end within our city,” Gatchalian said. “Obando is our neighbor. Whatever smoke or odor is experienced in Obando is also what some areas in Valenzuela are experiencing.”

The Valenzuela City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is coordinating with local officials in Obando to determine if further assistance is required.

Meanwhile, national health agencies continue to advise the public, particularly sensitive groups like the elderly and children, to monitor air quality warnings as the landfill site continues to smolder.