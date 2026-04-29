Market snaps 5-day streak, but peso slumps further

Peso weakens further

Despite the equity rebound, the peso weakened further to P61.56 per US dollar from P61.30 previously, marking another record-low close. Based on data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines, the peso also reached an intraday high of P61.62 before settling at its new record low — marking the eighth time the currency has closed at historic weakness since the Middle East conflict escalated in March.

Over the past 24 hours, elevated oil prices — remaining above $100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — have continued to pressure energy-importing economies like the Philippines, worsening trade deficits and inflation outlooks.

The lack of progress in US–Iran negotiations has reinforced safe-haven demand for the US dollar, lifting the dollar index and weighing on emerging-market currencies.

Regional peers such as the Indonesian rupiah have also weakened under similar conditions and ahead of key signals from the US Federal Reserve.

In a Wednesday episode of the DAILY TRIBUNE program Straight Talk, Michael Ricafort, chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, said the peso’s recent depreciation ranks among the weakest in the region.

“Since the start of the war, from P57.66… the peso has already depreciated by close to 7 percent. So, meaning to say, well, the peso is one of the worst performers among Asian countries,” he said, noting the dollar has likewise appreciated by 6 percent since the war’s escalation.