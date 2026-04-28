Peso breaches P61 as market falls 5th straight day

Meanwhile, the local currency slid to a fresh record low of P61.30 per US dollar, breaching the P61 threshold for the first time as the dollar strengthened following the collapse of US–Iran peace talks.

Globally, the US dollar remained firm as investors flocked to safe haven assets amid escalating geopolitical risks, particularly the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which have kept crude prices elevated above $100 per barrel.

Tuesday’s record low marks the seventh time the peso has hit a historic low against the greenback since the conflict escalated at the beginning of last month. The peso had traded in the P57-P58 range prior to the US‑backed attack on Iran in late February.

Based on data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines, the peso had earlier reached intraday lows of P60.98 in the morning and P61.07 in the afternoon before settling at the new record low.

At a press conference following the recent policy rate hike, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. reiterated the central bank’s largely hands‑off approach to foreign‑exchange intervention.

“We don’t use policy rates to support the peso. We try to let the peso find its own level. We intervene only to smooth volatility and swings,” he said.

Remolona earlier noted that the BSP intervened modestly in March, with part of the decline in the country’s gross international reserves attributed to currency stabilization efforts.

“But the market seems to know what it’s doing, if you look at how it has moved over the past several months. We mostly leave it alone,” he added.

These tweaks mainly tighten phrasing, improve clarity at key data points, and keep the tone crisp and authoritative while preserving all original reporting.