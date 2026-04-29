Marina waives fine for expired SIRB, SID, SRB

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) on Wednesday announced that seafarers with expired Seafarer’s Identification and Record Book (SIRB), Seafarer’s Identity Document (SID) and Seafarers Record Book (SRB) will not be fined.

“Effective today, 29 April 2026, the Marina Administrator directed the deferment of the imposition of the P10,000 penalties on seafarers with expired SIRBs, SRBs and SIDs onboard vessels, pending a clarificatory advisory,” said Luisito delos Santos, Marina spokesperson and Enforcement Service director, in a Facebook post.