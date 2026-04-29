Marcos seeks France’s help on fugitive Zaldy Co

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has sought further information from the French government regarding the whereabouts of fugitive and former AKO Bicol congressman Zaldy Co, who is reportedly seeking asylum in France.
The request came after Marcos met with French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Czech Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Eva Tenzin on Wednesday at Malacañang.
“He expressed disappointment at the whole situation with Zaldy Co and that despite the Philippines’ earnest efforts, Zaldy Co remains at large in Europe. He requested further information as to what transpired and why Zaldy Co was released from custody by the Czech authorities,” the Presidential Communications Office said.
The Palace said the President remains confident in the country’s bilateral relations with France and the Czech Republic, anchored on shared values such as respect for the rule of law.
“Moving forward, he remains hopeful of future police, legal, and judicial cooperation, so that once and for all, Zaldy Co is brought back to the Philippines to face justice,” the PCO added.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, asylum is sought by individuals fleeing persecution, serious harm or imminent danger in their home country.
Malacañang said Co claims he is seeking asylum due to alleged persecution and threats to his life.
The government earlier confirmed that Co is now in France seeking political asylum, as verified by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice.
Authorities said they will continue to work with foreign governments through legal channels under international law to bring Co back to face graft and malversation charges.