Marcos seeks France’s help on fugitive Zaldy Co

“Moving forward, he remains hopeful of future police, legal, and judicial cooperation, so that once and for all, Zaldy Co is brought back to the Philippines to face justice,” the PCO added.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, asylum is sought by individuals fleeing persecution, serious harm or imminent danger in their home country.

Malacañang said Co claims he is seeking asylum due to alleged persecution and threats to his life.

The government earlier confirmed that Co is now in France seeking political asylum, as verified by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice.

Authorities said they will continue to work with foreign governments through legal channels under international law to bring Co back to face graft and malversation charges.