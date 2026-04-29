Magramo title fight headlines Blow-By-Blow

One-time world title challenger Giemel Magramo had to get rid of excess baggage before being cleared to fight for the vacant Philippine Boxing Organization super-flyweight title on Thursday at Okada Manila.
Serving as the appetizer to the Pacquiao-Elorde Boxing Awards taking place later in the day, Magramo first stepped on the scales at 115.9 pounds.
After an hour or so, Magramo finally came in at 114.5 pounds, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.
His opponent, Marco John Rementizo breezed through the pre-fight ritual by coming in at 114.7 pounds.
The Magramo-Rementizo showdown will be the main event of Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow, which is making a dramatic return after six months.
Backed by MannyPay and MP Holdings, the seven-fight card starts at 2 p.m.
Eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao is gracing the affair as the boxing show resumes its hunt for the country’s next ring idol.
Lending a hand to the slugfest are Blow-By-Blow chief executive officer Marife Barrera, matchmaker Art Monis and the husband-and-wife tandem of Johnny and Liza Elorde.