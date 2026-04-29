Linguistic gymnastics

In Castro’s dictionary, “caught” or “nahuli” may mean “napahinto” or “na–stop,” not necessarily the strict legal term “arrest,” conveniently neglecting the context in which the word was used and in light of the Justice Secretary’s trip to Prague.

Netizens had a field day questioning her competence as a lawyer, a communicator and a Palace “clown.” “Hindi ka na nakakatawa, Ante Kler!” (“You’re not funny anymore, Ante Kler”).

Amid the chaos, a retired military general dropped a comment that easily went viral. “Ang ulam namin ngayon ay yung isdang “napahinto” or “na-stop” namin sa dagat kanina.” (Our meal today is a fish we stopped in the river earlier). Hilarious.

Poor Castro. She’s the lone voice that reminds us of the waste of a Presidential Communications Office. She had to deflect the public criticism of the President and manipulate language to shape facts to fit a specific storyline.

By framing Co’s liberty as merely restrained due to immigration issues rather than a formal arrest, Castro draws a troubling line that risks trivializing the seriousness of the situation.

When trust in public institutions is already at an all-time low, what Castro did only eroded confidence further. Unfortunately, she is not alone in this reliance on linguistic sleight of hand.

The fact that she felt compelled to issue clarifications in the first place shows a pervasive communication failure within the PCO. Effective communication is not about playing with words; it’s about conveying facts in a way that meets people’s need for information.

Filipinos deserve a government that respects their intelligence and offers unambiguous truths, especially when the integrity of its officials is at stake. Castro should realize by now that the backlash she’s getting proves that not all Filipinos are stupid.

As expected, Ante Kler left the group.

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