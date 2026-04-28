Another embarrassing setback

And playing with semantics won’t help the Palace’s cause. Another instance where the caution to think before you click would’ve gone a long way.

We really shouldn’t be surprised since it’s not the first time the Marcos administration has found itself at the bottom of a hole it dug. They already caught a break with the random stop at the border that confirmed Zaldy Co’s precise location which had never been confirmed outside of speculation and rumored sightings. But no, they had to make the announcement just for the momentary “win” in the hopes of looking good before the public.

One step forward, several steps back.

At this point, the Palace’s credibility is shot. And because nothing good came out of all that premature celebration of Co’s arrest, the duty to deliver the very embarrassing and disappointing news that the former lawmaker was no longer in the custody of the Czech Republic but was again at large was left to acting SoJ Fredderick Vida.

Where is SILG Jonvic Remulla now that his pronouncements after the news broke that Zaldy Co could be home in 2-3 weeks has become impossible? And more importantly, how did the President react to the news and the realization that he will not be able to make good on his announcement that Zaldy Co was coming home soon.

Again, the Palace is in a frenzy to do damage control and distance the President from what now appears to be another PR blunder. There may be something to the whispers attributing the ill-advised manner and hasty announcement to a Cabinet member who appears to be personally interested and politically invested in the matter for May 2028.