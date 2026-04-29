Laila Chikadora signs off after 25 years on air

“The end of an era,” she wrote.

For 25 years, Laila was more than a radio personality. She became a companion, her voice filling homes, cars and workplaces from early mornings to late drives, shaping the rhythm of everyday life.

“For over 25 years, I’ve had the privilege of being a guest in your homes, your cars, and your workplaces. From Monday to Friday, we’ve shared the rhythm of daily life. I was the silent witness to your stories through the songs I played—your heartbreaks, your triumphs, and your quiet moments. A lot of you grew old with me. We’ve spent years together, 5 days a week through every season of life.”

Her longevity was matched by the depth of her connection with listeners, a bond she described as deeply personal.

“But here’s what you might not know: You weren’t just listeners to me. You were my companions. You have been a massive part of my life, and you kept me going more than you’ll ever know.”

In an industry often seen as one-directional, she said she experienced something different — an exchange between broadcaster and audience that made each show feel shared.

She credited listeners as the “heartbeat behind every broadcast,” saying she never felt alone behind the microphone.

As she prepares to step away, she marks her final days on air as both farewell and celebration.

“Samahan niyo ako sa huling limang araw ko sa radyo. Let’s look back, share a few laughs, and maybe shed a tear or two. This is our final countdown.”

Laila began her career in 2001 as a traffic reporter before becoming one of the most recognizable voices across major stations, including Magic 89.9, DZBB, Love Radio, WOW FM, MOR 101.9, and most recently 105.9 True FM, where she hosts Shout Out, now set to be her final program.

Through the years, she built a legacy defined by wit, authenticity and a voice listeners trusted through every phase of their lives. While the airwaves will soon fall silent without her, her imprint remains.

For many, Laila Chikadora was never just on the radio — she was part of the story.