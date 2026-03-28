Regine Velasquez announces retirement plans



“I still have mga projects next year and then eventually I retire. Simple lang,” she said.

“Sabi ng asawa ko [ Ogie Alcasid ], retirement means naman not really stopping altogether. It means doing whatever it is that you wanna do. But it frees me from yung pressure of trying to please everyone, which I like.”

Redefining Retirement

For Velasquez, retirement does not mean disappearing—it means reclaiming space.

“I guess, I don’t have to completely stop. Sabi ng asawa ko, ‘Retirement means hindi ka kailangan totally tumigil. You just have to free yourself of the pressure.’”

In an industry where longevity often comes with relentless expectations, her decision reflects a shift in perspective: from performing to please, to creating on her own terms.

The Question of “What’s Next?”

Still, even for a legend, stepping away raises unfamiliar questions.

“Kasi, di ba, yung concept ng retirement is yung tumunganga ka na lang sa bahay mo. Parang ayoko rin naman yon, parang, ‘Anong gagawin ko?’ Hindi rin ako sanay nun.”

“Kasi I kept thinking, ‘What I’m gonna do next if I retire?’ Parang I have to find something to do—parang mananahi ba ako? Parang kailangan kong bumili ng sewing machine. I don’t know… But I need to find something to do.”

It’s an honest admission from an artist who has spent most of her life moving from one stage to another—now contemplating stillness, and what it might mean.

Preparing to Let Go—Slowly

Velasquez revealed that the idea of retirement has been something she has been emotionally preparing for over time, acknowledging both the joy and the weight that come with a career like hers.

“I’m excited…Parang, I’m trying to… anong tawag diyan? Prepare myself for that. I mean, it’s not gonna happen naman soon, but I’m preparing myself for that.”

“Because itong work kasi na ito is very addicting, aminin mo yan. Kasi ano, e, instant gratification lahat, e. Especially pag nagko-concert ka, instant gratification, e.”

“So, pini-prepare ko yung sarili ko na, ‘Okay to yung mga nadi-disappoint ako habang nagko-concert ako. Siguro this is God’s way na rin of letting me know, sige, dahan-dahan.’”

“Para hindi ka… para pag umabot na ako dun sa kailangan ko na mag-decide talaga na, ‘Yeah, I think it’s my time to stop,’ it wouldn’t be too hard for me.”

“And the thing is, I’m sure I’m gonna miss it. But, ayun na nga, parang siguro hindi naman bigla.”

Choosing Peace Over Pressure

If anything defines this next chapter, it is intention.

Velasquez is not walking away from music—she is stepping away from the pressure that comes with sustaining excellence at the highest level. It is a quiet, personal decision shaped by years of experience, growth, and self-awareness.

And while the October 2026 concert may mark the end of an era, it is not a final bow.