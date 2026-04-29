Japanese consortium pledges housing investment

The consortium initially expressed interest in developing two socialized housing projects following a meeting with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

During the discussions, the Japanese investors emphasized that transparency and governance were their primary concerns, seeking firm guarantees that the implementation of the housing projects would remain free from irregularities.

Aliling responded by highlighting the agency’s commitment to a reform agenda that prioritizes accountability. He noted that maintaining the credibility of the DHSUD is essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the 4PH program.