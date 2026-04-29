Japanese consortium pledges housing investment

A consortium of Japanese developers has committed to investing in the Philippine government’s flagship housing initiative after receiving high-level assurances that the program will be protected by strict anti-corruption measures.
Kizuna Communities, a group of Japanese firms, announced it will join the nationwide rollout of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).
The consortium initially expressed interest in developing two socialized housing projects following a meeting with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.
During the discussions, the Japanese investors emphasized that transparency and governance were their primary concerns, seeking firm guarantees that the implementation of the housing projects would remain free from irregularities.
Aliling responded by highlighting the agency’s commitment to a reform agenda that prioritizes accountability. He noted that maintaining the credibility of the DHSUD is essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the 4PH program.
“As long as the Expanded 4PH Program is corruption-free, more investors will participate,” Aliling said. “The high credibility of DHSUD should always be maintained to make Expanded 4PH sustainable.”
The 4PH program is the centerpiece of the administration’s efforts to address the country’s housing backlog through increased private sector participation and streamlined government processes. Officials believe the entry of foreign developers like Kizuna Communities signals a boost in private sector confidence in the program’s management.