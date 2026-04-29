Ilocos Norte pilots Philippines’s first LGU-led home solar rollout

It will initially target households consuming at least P4 kWh per day, with pilot areas in Laoag City, Dingras, and Pagudpud, and limited slots available.

“This initiative reflects how strong collaboration between the public and private sectors can bring the benefits of renewable energy directly to communities,” ACEN CEO Eric Francia said on Wednesday.

“By combining solar technology, accessible financing, and local engagement, we are making clean energy more inclusive and within reach of Filipino households.”

Financing is provided by Fuse Financing Inc., GCash’s lending arm, allowing households to install solar systems without traditional bank collateral.

Applications and payments are done digitally through GGives, with terms of three to 10 years and starting at around P1,300 per month.

“What makes this framework meaningful is that the financing is designed to be accessible for all. It offers a competitive rate, has a simple online application process, and no lengthy documentary requirements needed, and more importantly, it opens opportunities even for households that may not have access to traditional financing or credit cards,” said Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing.