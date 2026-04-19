Smoke, sickness fears shadow Navotas evac

During a visit ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa inspected evacuation centers in Obando, Bulacan, where residents recounted prolonged exposure to thick, foul-smelling smoke.

Many evacuees expressed anxiety over being separated from family members who remained near the landfill to continue working.

The DoH said the haze contains hazardous chemicals that may enter the lungs and bloodstream, prompting the agency to conduct medical check-ups and blood tests, particularly for those who stayed behind.

“We will not abandon you here. We will continue to help. We understand your situation — that’s why I am here. The President instructed us to visit those affected by the fire. Do not worry, the government will help. At the DoH, we have a saying: Every life matters,” Herbosa said.

Beyond wearing N95 masks, Herbosa urged residents — especially those still working in affected areas — to stay hydrated. He explained that dehydration increases the likelihood of harmful particles remaining in the bloodstream. The DoH’s toxicology center has been tasked to analyze blood samples, with residents advised to seek immediate care if elevated toxin levels are detected.

“Aside from toxicological analysis, we will send mental health support. They need someone to talk to,” he said.

For evacuees like Rosalina, the impact has been both physical and emotional. She described sleepless nights due to persistent smoke and visible flames from the site, adding that the situation has also disrupted her children’s ability to earn a living.

Herbosa acknowledged the emotional toll, recalling that some residents broke down during his visit. He said displacement has deeply affected families, underscoring the need to preserve the dignity of affected communities as part of disaster response.

He stressed that evacuees cannot remain in temporary shelters indefinitely, warning that prolonged displacement could worsen conditions for both the elderly and the youth, particularly in terms of mental health.

The DoH said it will continue coordinating with local government units and national agencies to address the needs of affected residents, while balancing their desire to return home with the ongoing health risks posed by the landfill fire.

Tiangco vows woes to ease

Continuous 24-hour construction along access roads to the Navotas Sanitary Landfill Facility (NSLF) is expected to ease, and eventually end, the methane emissions from the site, Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco said.

Tiangco said the ongoing road dike project will accelerate the transport of soil cover needed to contain the underground fire at the closed dumpsite in Barangay Tanza, a long-standing source of foul air affecting nearby communities.

The mayor, who personally inspected the site on Saturday, reported that the connecting road to the NSLF is nearing completion, with only about 50 meters left to finish. Once operational, the road will allow heavy equipment to move more efficiently in and out of the landfill.

At present, dredging and soil covering operations are underway to suppress the subsurface fire caused by decades-old waste deposits. However, these measures remain insufficient, as more soil is needed to cover the estimated 40-hectare landfill fully.

Tiangco noted that although the national government and private-sector partners have provided equipment, transporting soil remains a major challenge. Barges carrying bulldozers, dump trucks, dredgers, and fire trucks have difficulty navigating the area, particularly during low tide.

Bataan also reels from haze

The Philippine Space Agency has confirmed that the smog from the burning landfill in Navotas City has reached the province of Bataan.