Gross abusive conduct

Taking the Court’s discussion in Ong and Ngjera, the Code Committee’s understanding and commentaries on “grossly abusive conduct” referred to in Article 55(1) of the Family Code of the Philippines, as well as observations from other jurisdictions, the Court thus finds that acts constituting “grossly abusive conduct” pertain to acts committed by a spouse against the other spouse, the latter’s child, or their common child, which result in a hostile and intimidating environment for the other spouse, their children and common children.

In this relation, the determination of whether “grossly abusive conduct” exists as a ground for legal separation must be made by the courts on a case-to-case basis, taking into consideration the facts and evidence in each case.

To the Court’s mind, the foregoing definition of “grossly abusive conduct” is consistent with the State’s constitutional obligation to protect marriage as a basic social institution.”

If proven, please keep in mind that legal separation does not dissolve the marriage bond but allows for separation of bed and board, including property relations and custody arrangements, in accordance with Article 63 of the Family Code of the Philippines.

Hope this helps.

Atty. Joji Alonso