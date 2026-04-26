In the case of XXX vs People of the Philippines, G.R. 274842, The Supreme Court held that Section 3(c) of Republic Act 9262 defines psychological violence as any act or omission which causes or is likely to cause mental or emotional suffering of the victim. Notably, the enumeration of such acts expressly includes marital infidelity. The aforesaid case ruled as follows:

“The People was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that XXX committed marital infidelity. XXX maintained a relationship with another woman who is not his wife and has, in fact, fathered two children with her. Further XXX's extramarital affair did not begin only after the spouses got separated. Clearly, therefore, XXX was unfaithful to his wife even before they got separated in fact, and his infidelity was the proximate cause thereof.

That XXX committed an act of psychological violence, specifically, marital infidelity, is thus beyond doubt. True, what Republic Act 9262 criminalizes is not marital infidelity per se but the psychological violence causing mental or emotional suffering on the wife. For it is the violence inflicted under the said circumstances that the law seeks to outlaw.”

As to its penalty, the High Court ruled that Republic Act 9262, Section 6 punishes acts falling under Section 5(i) with prision mayor. And, in addition to imprisonment, the perpetrator shall pay a fine in the amount of not less than P100,000 but not more than P300,000 and undergo mandatory psychological counseling or psychiatric treatment and shall report compliance to the court. In the absence of any modifying circumstances, the imposable penalty shall be applied in its medium period, which is eight years and one day to 10 years of prision mayor.

Hope this helps.

Atty. Joji Alonso